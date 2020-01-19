Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

