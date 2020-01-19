General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

