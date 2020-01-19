Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $121.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.16 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

