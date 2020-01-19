Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

