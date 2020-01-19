McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

