Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $155.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

