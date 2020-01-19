Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

