Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,188 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 185.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,576 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 6.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 26.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

The Western Union stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.