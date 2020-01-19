FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

