Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR opened at $150.26 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

