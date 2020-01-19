Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,074,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,399,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

