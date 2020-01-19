Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.