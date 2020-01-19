Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

