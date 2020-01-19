Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.
VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
