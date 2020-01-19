US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 290.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 37.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.