Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $830,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock worth $152,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.