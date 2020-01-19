Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 352.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $37.99 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

