BidaskClub Upgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to “Hold”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

IOSP opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Innospec has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $107.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $497,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $2,291,149.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $25,872,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Innospec by 309.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Innospec by 124.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $2,615,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Innospec by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

