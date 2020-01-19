Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

