Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $335,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

