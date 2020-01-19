Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $103.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.