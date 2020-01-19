Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,560 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.