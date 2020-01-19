3,000 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,317 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,651 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

