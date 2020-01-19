3,000 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,317 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,651 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
General Electric Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
McKesson Co. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
McKesson Co. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report