ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $92.25 on Friday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1,206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ICF International by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

