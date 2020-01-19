Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

DJW opened at A$3.59 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Djerriwarrh Investments has a 52-week low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of A$3.74 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.55. The company has a market cap of $802.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.16.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

