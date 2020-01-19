Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. Southern has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.