Brink’s (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

BCO opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

