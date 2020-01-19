Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

