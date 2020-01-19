Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -15,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOD. National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

