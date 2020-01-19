Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE MS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

