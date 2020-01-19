Star Group LP (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 4th

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Star Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

