SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $293.27 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $242.35 and a 52 week high of $293.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average is $272.82.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.