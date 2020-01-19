Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

