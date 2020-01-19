J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

J M Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. J M Smucker has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J M Smucker to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.