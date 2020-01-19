TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on February 7th

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

TIM Participacoes has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TIM Participacoes has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM Participacoes to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSU. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

