TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on February 7th

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
TIM Participacoes has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TIM Participacoes has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM Participacoes to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Several research firms have commented on TSU. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
About TIM Participacoes
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.