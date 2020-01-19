X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

