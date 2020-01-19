X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Dividend History for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI)

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ICF International Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
ICF International Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Djerriwarrh Investments Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th
Djerriwarrh Investments Limited To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th
Southern Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62
Southern Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62
Brink’s To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th
Brink’s To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th
Gladstone Land Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th
Gladstone Land Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th
Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13
Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report