Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

Contrarian Value Fund has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.02.

In related news, insider Kevin Chin bought 150,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

Read More: Economic Reports

Dividend History for Contrarian Value Fund (ASX:CVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Contrarian Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contrarian Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
General Electric Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
McKesson Co. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
McKesson Co. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report