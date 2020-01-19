Olympia Financial Group Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OLY opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.21. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$39.50 and a 12 month high of C$56.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

