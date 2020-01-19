BidaskClub Upgrades J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to “Strong-Buy”

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

JCOM stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

