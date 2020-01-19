BidaskClub Upgrades J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to “Strong-Buy”

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
JCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
JCOM stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $103.84.
In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
