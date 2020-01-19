HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

