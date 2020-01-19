HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
