BidaskClub Downgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Strong Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

