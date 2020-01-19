BidaskClub Downgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Strong Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $39.04.
In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
