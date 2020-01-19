BidaskClub Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLAD. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

