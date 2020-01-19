Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.84.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

