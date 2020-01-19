Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.27) price target (down from GBX 2,255 ($29.66)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($25.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,885.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,982.51. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

