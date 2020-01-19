Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.27) price target (down from GBX 2,255 ($29.66)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).
LON CPG opened at GBX 1,936.50 ($25.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,885.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,982.51. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.
In other Compass Group news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.