Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

EXPD opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

