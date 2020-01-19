JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 160

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.64) on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

