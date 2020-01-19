Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

CWK opened at GBX 3,714 ($48.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.56.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

