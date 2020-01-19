Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Etsy by 10.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

