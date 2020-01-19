WPP’s (WPP) Restricted Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,125 ($14.80)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered WPP to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 986.08.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.