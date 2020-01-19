Royal Bank of Canada Increases United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,025

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

UU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

UU opened at GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.64.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

