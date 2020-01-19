$37.02 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to report sales of $37.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.67 million and the highest is $39.29 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $142.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.61 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

